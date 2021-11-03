Wahlburgers opens first West Michigan location in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wahlburgers opened its new location in Grand Rapids on Monday.

It’s located inside the Marriott Residence Inn on the first floor.

The chain tells us it’s also the first Wahlburgers to open in West Michigan, adding its interior design blends urban aesthetics with the charm of small-town settings.

The location also includes an 1800s map of Grand Rapids that is decorated with keg tops in celebration of the city’s detailed brewing history.

“It's an amazing location,” says Chef Paul Wahlberg. “This is a great area. And everybody's just been so welcoming.”

Chef Paul also gave us a few of his personal favorite menu items.

“Gotta have the Our Burger and a Mexican Coke,” he says.

Watch our full interview with Chef Paul here:

Full interview with Chef Paul Wahlburg

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube