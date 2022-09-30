Voting open to decide how Grand Rapids spends $2 million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids community members now can weigh in on how the city will spend $2 million.

The money making this possible comes from the American Rescue Plan.

The $2 million will fund community-centered projects pitched by residents.

This funding is meant to address historical disparities in Grand Rapids.

Ward 1 will get $600,000; Ward 2 will get $400,000 and Ward 3 will get $1 million.

Different wards have different project proposals with various price tags.

This includes lead line removal in Ward 3 for $500,000, a second-and-third shift childcare pilot program in Ward 1 for $150,000 and a 24/7 community pantry in Ward 2 for $150,000.

FOX 17 talked with the participatory budgeting lead, Kenny Medrano, will said this process gives everyone a voice.

“I think the intention of PB is to have those voices that have been marginalized, from areas that have been traditionally marginalized, to be part of this process, so that’s the real focus with this. And I think that’s the part that I enjoy the most, where you have those voices being heard and having that platform,” Medrano explained.

Community members can vote throughout the city.

All Grand Rapids Public Library locations have voting hours. There are popup voting events on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can also vote online.

Voting is open through Wednesday, October 5. From there, the winning projects will be presented to city commissioners for a vote, which could happen before the end of 2022.

