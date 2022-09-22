‘We’re trying to be very inclusive:’ PBGR encouraging the public to decide how $2M is spent in the city

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has $2,000,000 to spend on city improvements and community projects. However, it’s the people of Grand Rapids who will decide exactly how the money is spent.

“I’m super excited about it because I think the intention of PB is to have those voices that have been marginalized, from areas that have been traditionally marginalized, to be a part of this process. So, that’s the real focus with this,” said Kenny Medrano, who’s leading the PBGR team. “I think that’s the part that I enjoy the most where you have those voices being heard and having that platform.”

PBGR, or Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids, is a steering committee made up of creatives and people from each of the wards. They've created an Instagram account to get the word out about their initiative.

Medrano said the $2,000,000 stems from the American Rescue Plan Act, and that 1st ward will receive $600K; the 2nd ward, $400K; and the 3rd ward gets $1,000,000.

PBGR reported that 600 ideas were submitted by the June 30 deadline. Now, the public will get a chance to vote on the different projects and proposals, like library improvements and youth programs.

They haven’t been finalized just yet, Medrano said. But, so far the response has been great.

“There’s different elements of this. So, the first phase was to get ideas from community members. And then from there you had what’s called Budget Delegates refine [the] ideas,” Medrano said. “That’s personally my favorite part because you get to identify those people in the community again that may have not been heard or haven’t been involved in the process at all.”

Now, the final phase is voting, which begins on Friday September 30 and ends on Wednesday October 5. People can vote online or in-person at the Grand Rapids Public Library branches: Madison Square, Ottawa Hills, Seymour, Van Belkum, West Leonard, West Side, Yankee Clipper and the main branch.

There’s also pop-up voting events planned during voting week, with DJs and live performances, to encourage as many people as possible to vote.

“You have to live in GR and you have to be 13 [years old] and up. Then when it’s time to vote you’ll be able to see what ward you live in if you don’t know,” Medrano said. “Again, it’s being as inclusive as possible. So, even people who are maybe unhoused could vote. We’re trying to be very inclusive to everyone that’s capable of voting.”