Volunteers go door to door to register residents for COVID-19 vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of volunteers went door to door to register people for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kent County COVID-19 Church Task Force hosted "A Shot of Love" vaccine rally and registration drive in Grand Rapids. The event was held at Pilgrim Baptist Church off of Franklin Street SE.

Faith leaders from across Kent County are stepping up to ensure that residents in high-priority ZIP codes based on COVID-19 incidents and other socially vulnerable index factors are registered to receive the vaccine.

Volunteers broke up into smaller groups following remarks during the rally. They all took different streets in the 49507 area code.

"It feels amazing," said volunteer Natalie Hart. "I feel like--I’ve said before I feel like Oprah: 'You get a vaccine, and you get a vaccine!'"

Some volunteers used their own experiences to convince those who might otherwise be fearful to receive the vaccine.

"There is some trepidation in the Black community, which I think is one of the reasons why we are out here, and one of the reasons canvassing is necessary to help put people at ease," said volunteer Lorin Tate, who received his vaccine a few weeks ago.

"I’ve been vaccinated now for about a month, so I can be an example to people in the community. So it’s really not a big deal, just sharing my story with them and hopefully putting them at ease and encouraging them to do the right thing," said Tate.

The small group Tate and Hart was able to get a handful of names by the end of their time canvassing the neighborhood.

This is the first of 10 scheduled drives that will take place in Kent County.

