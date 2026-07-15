Volunteers break ground on fully accessible playground at Grand Rapids school named for Gerald R. Ford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A three-day volunteer project is underway to replace aging equipment at Gerald R. Ford Academic Center with a fully accessible playground.

Construction is underway on a new fully accessible playground at Gerald R. Ford Academic Center in Grand Rapids.

Starting at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, the $350,000 project will replace the school's aging playground with new equipment accessible to anyone.

The project is funded through a combination of donations, sponsorships, and Grand Rapids Public Schools bond dollars.



The new playground design includes:

• Basketball hoop activity area

• Activity climbers for children ages 5–12

• Two slides • Eight swings

• Communication activity center

• 100% accessible playground equipment and surfacing

Stephanie Andrews, CEO and president of the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation, said the location holds special significance.

"This is actually the home school of Gerald R. Ford. So, when we pick a project to work on as a foundation, we couldn't think of a better, more deserving playground than this playground. It's in the heart of our city, and we think a playground is just what will bring people together. You might not agree on a lot of things that are happening in the world these days, but a playground we can all unite, and we're so excited to be able to bring learning outside of the school."

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