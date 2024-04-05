GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People gathered on the steps of the Kent County Courthouse two years to the date from when Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by an officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

They chose the spot in protest of what they call inaction and a lack of progress in the criminal case against Christopher Schurr.

Vigil held in honor of Patrick Lyoya two years after his death

READ MORE: Patrick Lyoya shooting death 2 years later

As they yell his son's name, Peter Lyoya watched on, hoping someone from inside the walls hears the chants for justice for Patrick.

The candle light vigil in his honor was made more difficult by the wind and cold in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday night, but the fire in their fight hasn't gone out.

It's a fight Lyoya's family is grateful for.

Translating for their dad, Patrick's brother Thomas said, "We want to thank them for showing up in the past couple years, but at the same time, we were still not satisfied with the justice system and everything."

He says his father hoped to have this resolved last year but now hopes it doesn't take another two years. A sentiment echoed Thursday night.

"It's just ridiculous how long all this is taking because if the shoe was on the other foot, and Patrick Lyoya 'unalived' Christopher Schurr, Patrick would have already had his trial, and he would have already been in prison," said activist, Aly Bates. "The fact that it's two years later, and we have more activists that have spent more time in jail than Patrick Lyoya's killer."

FOX 17

But the activists are continuing their fight, hoping the fight inside the walls of the court house don't fade away.

Thomas added, still translating for his father, "We keep asking for justice, which we haven't gotten yet. And like I said before, this is all we can do right now. And we just keep continuing to thank the people for showing up for stuff like this. Hopefully it makes a change."

The group that organized this event, Comrades Collective, are planning a march on Saturday in honor of Lyoya. The group will gather at 2 p.m. on April 6 at Fish Ladder Park.

