Patrick Lyoya shooting death 2 years later

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed during a traffic stop by then Grand Rapids Police Officer, Christopher Schurr two years ago today - causing many to lose trust in police relations, and forcing the police department to do a deep dive into their practices.

On April 4th, 2022, 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya was pulled over by Schurr. GRPD said the stop was for a license plate that did not match the registration of the car he was driving.

Lyoya reportedly seemed disoriented getting out of the vehicle and tried to run away from the officer. Toxicology reports would later reveal that Lyoya's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. A struggle ensued and Lyoya appeared to reach for Schurr's taser. The two men fell to the ground and video of the altercation showed Schurr getting on top of Lyoya, grabbing his weapon, and shooting him in the back of the head, instantly killing Lyoya.

Two years later, Schurr's lawyers maintain the case should be thrown out, appealing the decision to bind over the case from the 60th District Court to the 17th Circuit Court as they believe it was not properly done.

As recent as early March of this year, the Michigan Court of Appeals said the process was done correctly and Schurr must stand trial.

No trial date has been set as of right now.

