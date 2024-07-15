VIDEO: 'Intersection takeover' at Walker and White on Grand Rapids' west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 has obtained video of what appears to be a so-called "intersection takeover" on Grand Rapids' west side.

Motorcycles can be seen crossing the centerline on the road.

FOX 17 was given the following video by a concerned citizen who wishes to remain anonymous:

So-called 'intersection takeover' blocks west side road

“Man it was a bunch of crazy stuff,” neighbor Isaiah Heard said.

Marks remain in the street.

“It’s very dangerous and it’s very illegal,” Grand Rapids' Police Chief Eric Winstrom said.

Those lines are okay to cross for neighbor Isaiah Heard. He says the event was fun, well organized and well intentioned.

“If you can do it and be safe about it, there’s nothing wrong with it,” Heard said.

FOX 17 is told the incident happened after 1 a.m. Sunday.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom says that's bad timing.

“The time that this group decides to go out and take over an intersection and do these exhibitions is usually at our highest call volume," Winstrom said.

Isaiah says it seems harmless.

“Doughnuts, wheelies, just but — most of all, family time. Everybody just enjoying their time on their bikes,” Isaiah said.

The group, he says, was organized.

“The safety behind how they did it, the person, he had hand up that was leading it. And everybody rallied around him to leave, to come,” Isaiah said.

The police chief says this type of thing crosses the line.

“The rest of Grand Rapids that wants to live in a peaceful community deserves that peace,” Winstrom said.

