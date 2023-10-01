Grand Rapids Police investigate stabbing death of man on Grand Rapids' southside

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after he was stabbed multiple times on Grand Rapids' southside early Sunday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said they were to South Division Avenue and Sutton Street SW around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man on the sidewalk with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Police say he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or reported online.