GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a Grand Rapids shooting over the weekend has been identified.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) names 18-year-old Grand Rapids resident Jakwon Jarrell Mills as the man who was killed on Kalamazoo Avenue Saturday night.

GRPD responded to reports of shots fired in the area in the late hours on Saturday, May 14. Two men were reportedly shot.

We’re told Mills’s death was ruled a homicide.

READ MORE: Three shootings reported in Grand Rapids over the weekend

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube