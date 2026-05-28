Victim in deadly weekend shooting along Division Avenue identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in Sunday morning's deadly shooting in Grand Rapids has been identified by police.

Angel Rivas died after being shot near Division Avenue and Burton Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 24. The 32-year-old man was declared dead at the hospital.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled Rivas' death a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been announced in the case.

Investigators say they believe there are several people who witnessed the shooting who have not talked with detectives. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting or who has information about the situation, is encouraged to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or send an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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