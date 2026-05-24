Police investigating deadly shooting in South side of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says it's investigating a deadly early morning shooting on the city's south side. Officers were called to the scene around 1:40 A.M. Sunday morning near South Division Avenue and Burton Street.

Officers say the victim, an adult man, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. A short time later, he died at the hospital.

Information about the victim's identity or the suspect have not been released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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