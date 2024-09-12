Watch Now
Victim dies days after being shot while driving in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids shooting on 10th and Turner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a shooting on September 6 in Grand Rapids has died from his injuries.

The man passed away Wednesday, 5 days after being shot near Turner Avenue and 10th Street last Friday. The shooting left him in critical condition at the time.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators say the victim was driving at the time he was shot, likely by someone in another vehicle. Police have not provided a description of the suspect or their vehicle.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department's Major Case Team at (616) 456-3380. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

