Police: Man critical after being shot while driving in Grand Rapids

FOX 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting in Grand Rapids Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened before 1 p.m. at Turner Avenue and 10th Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the victim was driving through the area when he was hit with gunfire. GRPD believes the shots were fired from a different vehicle before it took off. A vehicle description is not available at this time.

Police say it is likely the victim knew the potential suspects. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Chief Eric Winstrom tells us officers are searching the area for witnesses and surveillance footage that may help with the investigation.

