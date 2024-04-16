GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash is helping to build accessible ramps at the homes of five veterans in the Grand Rapids area.

They aren’t your average ramps – they’re manufactured with recycled plastic bags.

Veterans receive accessible ramps made from recycled plastic bags

SpartanNash teamed up with Home Repair Services and The Trex Company to support select veterans who could really use an accessible ramp.

Each ramp requires more than 157,000 recycled plastic bags.

FOX 17

SpartanNash says it’s not only a more sustainable alternative to wood, but also, it’s a practical solution to the issue of plastic waste.

“We’re really excited that not only is something not going into the landfill, but it’s really being put back into our communities and used to build in our communities,” SpartanNash ESG & Community Engagement Manager Courtney Van Gilder said. “These veterans are so thankful for these ramps. This not only helps them, you know, get out and about more but be able to live a normal life again.”

The ramps are being installed in honor of Earth Day, which falls on April 22.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube