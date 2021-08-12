Van Andel Arena shows off newly renovated backstage areas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall opened their doors to FOX 17 on Thursday to give us a walk-through of its renovated backstage areas.

New systems to keep visitors safe and germ-free include touchless fixtures, mobile concessions ordering and contactless tickets.

The backstage construction project included a new lounge space, a revamped Grand Rapids Griffins Weight Room, updated locker rooms, and upgraded dressing rooms.

Van Andel Arena has its first of many shows since the coronavirus pandemic on August 21 while DeVos Performance Hall welcomes people back on Aug. 26.

You can find more information about the renovated areas and upcoming shows online.

