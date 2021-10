GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation had hopes to eliminate the lane closure in the S-Curve on US-131 by Halloween.

Not happening.

An email from MDOT on Wednesday said the project has been extended again. Maybe the traffic jams will end after November 5.

The project has been backing up northbound and southbound traffic daily, sometimes as far as 36th Street to the south and I-96 to the north.

