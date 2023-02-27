Watch Now
UPDATE: Second victim dies after crash, investigation shows speeds over 100mph

Walker Ave and Blueberry Dr Fatal Crash
FOX 17/Kallista Cory
Walker Ave and Blueberry Dr Fatal Crash
Posted at 11:02 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 11:02:30-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have identified the two victims in a deadly crash Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. calls came in for a car that hit a tree on Walker Avenue near Blueberry Dr.

Justin Williamson (35) was driving north on Walker when he seemingly lost control of the vehicle.

The passenger, Jerra Woznick (24) died at the scene. Williamson died of his injuries at the hospital.

Evidence shows a speed of over 100 mph was a factor but alcohol use is unknown at this point, according to the department's release.

