GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has died after a car accident in Grand Rapids on Sunday.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the accident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. at Walker Avenue, north of Richmond.

One other person was injured, and is being taken to a hospital.

The scene is currently active.

Walker Avenue is currently shut down and will be for quite a while.

