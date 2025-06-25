Unstable old drugs force Grand Rapids Public Museum to close on Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum had to close suddenly Wednesday morning after old and potentially unstable drugs were found inside an exhibit.

Members of the musuem's collections team identified several pharmaceutical drugs in the Rudell Drug Store display within the Streets of Old Grand Rapids exhibit. The drugs tend to become unstable over time, per a museum spokesperson.

The pharmaceuticals were noted during a curatorial review of the exhibit. Museum staffs routinely reviews items in the exhibits, as well as update its safety protocols.

To ensure safe removal of the drugs, the museum closed and contacted the city's public safety departments to assist.

The museum is set to re-open Thursday, June 26 at 9 a.m.

