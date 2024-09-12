Turkey Trot returning to Grand Rapids for 32nd year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Thanksgiving tradition is set to return to West Michigan this fall, with thousands of people expected to participate.

The Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot is back for its 32nd year. The annual race supports athletic programs at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

“The Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot is a celebration of community, health, and the incredible spirit of our scholars,” said Dr. Leadriane Roby, GRPS Superintendent. “Each step taken on Thanksgiving morning supports our scholar athletes and strengthens the bond between our schools and the city. We look forward to it every year!”

Last year the Turkey Trot set records for number of participants at 5,834 and with the amount of money raised at more than $100,000.

If you are interested in taking part in a run before your Thanksgiving meal, registration is now open.

The 2024 Turkey Trot features a free Mini Trot for kids ages 12 and under, a 5k for GRPS students, and a 5k Run Walk for everyone. There will also be a 5k for My Team Triumph. If you cannot make it to downtown Grand Rapids on Thanksgiving, there is a virtual option as well. The cost of registering for all 5k races is $35.

Races start at 8:10 a.m. on November 28 outside Van Andel Arena.

The Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot A map of the race course for the 2024 Turkey Trot in Grand Rapids

5k participants will received a t-shirt if you register before November 21. To guarantee your preferred size, register before October 31. Kids in the Mini Trot will get a medal.

Packet pick-ups start on November 26 from 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at a location to be named later. On November 27, packet pick-up moves to Union High School from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then Gazelle Sports at 52 Monroe Center NW from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Registered race participants can also pick up their packets on Thanksgiving from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Van Andel Arena.

