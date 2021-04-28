Traffic shift in I-196 reconstruction will lead to Fuller Avenue ramp closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The reconstruction of eastbound and westbound I-196 is about to get underway, made possible by a move MDOT hopes to make Wednesday night.

So far, a long process of preparation has been underway: paving the shoulder of I-196 eastbound from Fuller Avenue to Maryland Avenue, tearing down the center concrete barrier on I-196 just west of Fuller Avenue, paving the resulting trench, finishing the crossover lanes near Maryland Avenue.

The Michigan Department of Transportation hopes to institute Wednesday night the shift where two lanes of westbound traffic will share the eastbound side of I-196 (one lane eastbound).

The process very much depends on the weather, as pavement markings cannot be laid on in wet weather.

If the traffic shift happens, the ramp from I-196 westbound to Fuller Avenue will be closed and will stay closed through July 23.