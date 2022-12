BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — An investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies has resulted in 11 arrests in Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says those suspects face charges related to drug and weapon offenses.

A news conference on the investigation is scheduled to be held at the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety today.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten will be in attendance.

