The Rapid to purchase 11 compressed natural gas buses with $6.2M grant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid is set to purchase 11 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses thanks to a federal grant totaling nearly $6.2 million.

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten made the announcement Tuesday, saying funds stem from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) “Low-No program.” The program helps U.S. transit agencies lease or purchase low- to zero-emission vehicles and EV batteries. Roughly $1.22 billion was up for grabs for the current fiscal year, according to Scholten’s office.

We’re told the funding will help the Grand Rapids transit company strengthen its fleet and keep operating costs low as it moves to eliminate emissions by 2035.

“West Michigan is on the move, and The Rapid is helping us get where we need to go. Today’s announcement of a $6.2M grant will go a long way in renewing and replacing aging buses, with cleaner options, creating green jobs and a healthier environment in the process,” says Scholten. “Providing consistent modes of public transit to West Michigan residents is critical to connecting thousands of residents to work, school, medical appointments, and entertainment. I’ll keep working to ensure our neighbors can access dependable, safe, and clean forms of transportation.”

Scholten’s office says the grant money includes funds to train and retain employees.

READ MORE: The Rapid adopts renewable natural gas in ongoing sustainability effort

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube