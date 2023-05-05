The Rapid adopts renewable natural gas in ongoing sustainability effort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid is now running on renewable natural gas (RNG).

The green source of fuel comes from Grand Rapids’ biodigester, according to the local transportation company.

It’s the latest in the bus system’s ongoing effort to achieve sustainability in partnership with the city and DTE Energy.

“The partnership speaks to innovative ways that local governments can work with regional partners and support their sustainability goals while also reinforcing the City’s commitment to building a safe and healthy community,” says Grand Rapids Public Services Managing Director James Hurt.

We’re told The Rapid began phasing out its use of diesel fuel since 2017.

RNG traps methane and turns it into carbon-negative fuel, limiting the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, The Rapid explains. View the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) brochure on RNG for more information.

The company adds the shift toward renewable fuel will not require an overhaul of its infrastructure.

“We continue to explore a pathway to a zero-emissions fleet, but the advantage of RNG is that we can put it to work in our buses right now,” says The Rapid COO Steve Schipper. “We don’t need to wait to start improving our environment and community.”

The Rapid says 102 of its 133 buses are capable of running solely on RNG as it continues to retire its diesel vehicles.

