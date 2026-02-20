'Avoid rushing to judgment': Attorney for officers in deadly shooting says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the investigation into a deadly shooting by a Grand Rapids police officer continues, the attorney for the officer issued a statement.

Mark Curtis, a lawyer based in Norton Shores, told FOX 17 he is representing the officer who opened fire on Wednesday, ultimately killing Da-Quain Johnson. That officer has not been identified by the police department or by Curtis.

Da-Quain Johnson, 32, was shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex near M.L.K. Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue. Officers started pursuing him as he rode a bicycle. Johnson was carrying a firearm at the time, according to police.

Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department on Thursday showed Johnson slipping after trying to jump off his bike in the parking lot. A police canine bit him, and two officers moved in, ordering him to show his hands.

The officers could be heard saying Johnson had a gun shortly before one of them opened fire.

Johnson died at the hospital hours later.

Thursday night, Johnson's family and community activists called for transparency from investigators and demanded the courts provide justice in the case.

But Curtis, the officer's attorney, said the community must be patient as the situation is investigated.

Read his full statement below.

Law enforcement officers are routinely placed in rapidly evolving, high-risk situations where decisions must be made in seconds. Officers have the legal and moral right to protect their own lives and the lives of others when faced with an imminent threat. These encounters often unfold in unpredictable and dangerous circumstances, and conclusions cannot be responsibly drawn before the investigation is complete.



At this early stage, it is critical that the public and media avoid rushing to judgment. As in any officer-involved-shooting, a thorough and independent review must take place. That process will include the collection and analysis of body-worn camera footage, forensic evidence, witness statements, and all other relevant facts. These steps are essential to ensure transparency, accuracy, and accountability.



We also urge the community to be cautious of incomplete information and speculation circulating on social media. False or misleading narratives not only undermine public trust but can also unfairly damage the integrity and safety of the officers and their families. The focus must remain on facts, evidence, and the rule of law.



Many are focused on only portions of videos, but no one is reporting or acknowledging the third video that the Grand Rapids Police Department released where the officer states, “I saw the barrel pointed right at my face.” at the 6 min 14 second mark of the GRPD press conference on YouTube.



We will continue to cooperate fully with the Michigan State Police and allow them to conduct their investigation in an unbiased and professional manner.” Mark Curtis, attorney for Grand Rapids police officer

