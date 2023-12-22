The Foolery: New restaurant opens next to Social Misfits under same ownership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Out with Wahlburgers and in with The Foolery!

If you're looking for a different dining experience in downtown Grand Rapids, no spot is newer than the "fine-dive bar" at 10 Ionia Avenue, which opened up on Monday, December 18.

As their Facebook page says, The Foolery "serves up a scratch-made Detroit-style, square pan pizza, featuring an inventive twist on the food, nostalgic craft cocktails and cold beer."

Not sold yet?

The restaurant's ownership and management team is the same one behind Social Misfits, which features a unique menu of its own right next door.

