Suspect in mid-June deadly shooting out of southeast Grand Rapids charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect in a deadly shooting from June now faces a charge of open murder.

Deshun Lewis is in custody according to the Grand Rapids Police Department, in connection to the shooting on Cass Avenue near Garden Street that happened in the early morning of June 13. The 30-year-old was arraigned on charges of open murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Grand Rapids Grand Rapids Police investigate deadly shooting on city's southeast side FOX 17 News

Lewis is accused of killing Semaj James around 1 a.m. that day.

“I’m grateful to our outstanding detectives for their work on this case,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “I know his loss will always be deeply felt, but I hope this arrest brings Semaj’s loved ones answers to provide some measure of healing.”

