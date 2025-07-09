Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect in mid-June deadly shooting out of southeast Grand Rapids charged

Jim Sutton/WXMI
The intersection of Garden Street and Cass Avenue in Grand Rapids, near the scene of a shooting that took the life of a 34-year-old man.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect in a deadly shooting from June now faces a charge of open murder.

Deshun Lewis is in custody according to the Grand Rapids Police Department, in connection to the shooting on Cass Avenue near Garden Street that happened in the early morning of June 13. The 30-year-old was arraigned on charges of open murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Lewis is accused of killing Semaj James around 1 a.m. that day.

“I’m grateful to our outstanding detectives for their work on this case,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “I know his loss will always be deeply felt, but I hope this arrest brings Semaj’s loved ones answers to provide some measure of healing.”

