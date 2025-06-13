Watch Now
Grand Rapids Police investigate shooting on city's southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the city's southeast side. Officers were called to a property near the intersection of Cass Avenue SE and Garden Street SE for a reported shooting around 1:00 AM. The GRPD says an adult male victim was found at the residence, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not shared any information about a potential suspect. The investigation by the Major Case Team is ongoing.

