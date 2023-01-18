Suspect in Jan. 15 GR shooting charged with assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of shooting a man in Grand Rapids on Sunday has been charged.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred Jan. 15 before 10 p.m. on Alto Avenue. Police say the victim was shot in the chest.

We’re told the suspect has been charged with first-degree home invasion, assault with murderous intent, and a pair of firearms violations.

“We have seen too many domestic situations take a tragic turn,”says Chief Eric Winstrom. “If you are concerned about a current or former partner potentially becoming violent, please, call 211 or the national domestic violence hotline (800-799-7233) to get connected with resources and intervention before a situation becomes life-threatening.”

Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are asked to connect with police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

