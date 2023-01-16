Watch Now
GRPD: one shot, house surrounded, public asked to avoid the area

Posted at 10:41 PM, Jan 15, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids police are urging people to stay away from the area of Alexander Street and Alto Street as they respond to a situation.

Police say they have a house surrounded near the intersection of the two streets.

Police also confirmed that the "situation" is related to a shooting.

One person has been shot. However, police would not say where the shooting happened.

Police advise the public to stay away from Alexander Street and Alto Street and the surrounding area.

This is a developing story. FOX17 has a crew on scene and will update you when information is readily available.

