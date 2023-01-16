GRPD: one shot, house surrounded, public asked to avoid the area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids police are urging people to stay away from the area of Alexander Street and Alto Street as they respond to a situation.

Police say they have a house surrounded near the intersection of the two streets.

Police also confirmed that the "situation" is related to a shooting.

BREAKING | Large police presence in SE Grand Rapids near Alexander St and Alto Ave.



One person has been shot - A home in the area has been surrounded too, but it’s unclear why.



Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police on scene too @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/y6ZdjkAArc — Marisa Oberle (@marisa_oberleTV) January 16, 2023

One person has been shot. However, police would not say where the shooting happened.

Police advise the public to stay away from Alexander Street and Alto Street and the surrounding area.

This is a developing story. FOX17 has a crew on scene and will update you when information is readily available.

