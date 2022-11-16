Suspect in Grand Rapids weekend standoff arraigned on 16 charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of engaging in a standoff with Grand Rapids police over the weekend has been charged.

The standoff took place at a home on Leonard Street Sunday night into Monday morning where 24-year-old Terry Junior Warren shot at officers and stabbed a K9, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

They say he assaulted two other people earlier on Saturday morning.

We’re told Warren was arraigned Wednesday on the following charges:

Nov. 12



Felonious assault (x2)

Assault with a dangerous weapon (x2)

Illegal firearms possession

Assault with intent to harm, less than murder

Fourth-degree fleeing and eluding

Habitual offender (fourth offense)

Nov. 13



Assault with murderous intent

First-degree home invasion

Killing or seriously hurting a K9

Illegal firearms possession

Felony firearms (x3)

Habitual offender (fourth offense)

“I am very proud of the actions of our officers,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “They showed exceptional professionalism and patience over many hours to encourage Warren to surrender even while he was shooting both inside and outside the house. This is an extremely violent individual in a high-pressure situation.”

GRPD adds K9 Eli was deployed after contact with the suspect and use of tear gas proved fruitless.

We’re told updates on Eli’s condition will be delivered in the coming days.

