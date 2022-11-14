Police responding to barricaded gunman in NW GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A heavy police presence is gathered in northwest Grand Rapids on Sunday night, and police are saying they're actively negotiating with barricaded gunman.

Officers were previously chasing the subject on foot, FOX 17 was told, in the area of Leonard Street near Morgan Street. The pursuit started around 9pm on Sunday.

Shots were fired during the pursuit, police say.

The suspect is allegedly involved in a felonious assault that happened on Saturday morning, GRPD told FOX 17. The suspect is alleged to have assaulted two people with a weapon.

FOX 17 also sees a few SWAT members on scene.

Police say that the suspect has fired shots.

No one else is suspected to be inside the house.

FOX 17 is working to learn more information about what's going on and has tried multiple times to contact GRPD, with no response.

