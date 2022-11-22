Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified.

Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.

Sources identify the suspect as Jose Reyes Brummel. He faces at least one charge of felonious assault, a four-year felony.

Brummel was formally arraigned Tuesday morning.

