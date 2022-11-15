Watch Now
2 assault victims hit with rebar in downtown GR

Posted at 9:19 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 09:19:11-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a pair of assaults reported in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers arrived to the area of Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to learn two individual assaults had occurred nearby.

We’re told the first assault took place at Ionia Avenue and Fountain Street. The second reportedly happened at Monroe Center Street and Ottawa Avenue.

Police say the two victims were both hit with rebar.

The suspect ran off after the second incident but was arrested shortly after, according to GRPD.

