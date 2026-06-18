Suspect faces multiple charges in road rage shooting near East Beltline and 28th Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man suspected of attacking and shooting at another driver on Wednesday now faces multiple charges.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office announced felony counts against Nicholas Hofstra tied to the alleged road rage incident near the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and 28th Street.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Nicholas Hofstra

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on June 17. Hofstra is accused of shooting at another driver's vehicle, then physically assaulting that driver.

The targeted driver suffered a wound on his chin, but Grand Rapids police told FOX 17 they could not determine how that injury happened.

Details on what led up to the road rage incident were not released by investigators.

Grand Rapids GRPD: Road rage incident, shooting near 28th & Beltline; suspect in custody Olivia Yatooma

Hofstra faces charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm in a felony. The 38-year-old has not yet been arraigned on those charges.

He remains in custody, per online jail records.

If convicted, Hofstra could be sentenced to life in prison.

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