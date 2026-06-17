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GRPD: Road rage incident, shooting near 28th & Beltline; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after the shooting. While police say the victim was not shot, they were assaulted in the roadway.
Beltline and 28th road rage, shooting incident
Olivia Yatooma, Fox 17
Beltline and 28th road rage, shooting incident
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a road rage and shooting incident Wednesday evening.

It happened on E. Beltline Ave. near the 28th St. intersection shortly after 5:00 p.m. North and southbound lanes north of the Beltline were shut down during the investigation but have since reopened.

One suspect is in custody.

A GRPD spokesperson said the suspect shot at the victim's car and physically assaulted the victim. They initially said there were not gunshot wounds. A subsequent update said the victim has a wound under the chin and that it was not initially clear if it was a result of a bullet graze, shrapnel, or the assault.

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