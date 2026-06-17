GRPD: Road rage incident, shooting near 28th & Beltline; suspect in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a road rage and shooting incident Wednesday evening.

It happened on E. Beltline Ave. near the 28th St. intersection shortly after 5:00 p.m. North and southbound lanes north of the Beltline were shut down during the investigation but have since reopened.



One suspect is in custody.

A GRPD spokesperson said the suspect shot at the victim's car and physically assaulted the victim. They initially said there were not gunshot wounds. A subsequent update said the victim has a wound under the chin and that it was not initially clear if it was a result of a bullet graze, shrapnel, or the assault.

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