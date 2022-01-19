Suspect charged in May 2021 deadly shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than seven months after a deadly shooting, the suspect accused of pulling the trigger now faces charges.

The Kent County prosecutor authorized several felony counts against Khavaree Nash, 18, connected to the death of Ju'Qwon Calvin. Calvin was found dead early on a Saturday morning on Prince Street on May 29, 2021. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne called the teen's death "senseless" and "nothing short of a tragedy."

READ: Teen killed in weekend shooting

Nash's charges include Open Murder, Possession of a Firearm While in the Commission of a Felony, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Death. He is already in custody at the Kent County Jail on unrelated charges.

