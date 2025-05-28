Watch Now
Suspect barricades inside Grand Rapids home, prompting large police response

WXMI/Jim Sutton
Police block off a portion of Fuller Avenue SE in Grand Rapids on May 28, 2025 in response to a suspect barricaded inside a home.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police shut down several blocks of Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home.

The situation started as a reported assault with a weapon on Fuller Avenue near the intersection of Sherman Street SE around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect is believed to be holed up, alone, inside a home along Fuller.

A FOX 17 crew on scene saw the department's special response team on scene.

So far, no injuries are connected with the incident.

