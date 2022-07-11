Suspect arrested in GR shooting that injured woman, 1-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a woman and 1-year-old injured in Grand Rapids last week.

The shooting occurred Friday, July 8 before 6 a.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Since then, police say they have arrested 24-year-old Dandre Jeffrey Means.

GRPD says Means was arraigned on seven charges, including two counts of assault, two counts of felony firearms, one count of second-degree child abuse, one count of felonious assault, and one count of firing a gun inside or at a building.

READ MORE: Woman, 1-year-old child injured in Grand Rapids shooting

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube