Suspect arrested in GR shooting that injured woman, 1-year-old

Posted at 12:51 PM, Jul 11, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a woman and 1-year-old injured in Grand Rapids last week.

The shooting occurred Friday, July 8 before 6 a.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Since then, police say they have arrested 24-year-old Dandre Jeffrey Means.

GRPD says Means was arraigned on seven charges, including two counts of assault, two counts of felony firearms, one count of second-degree child abuse, one count of felonious assault, and one count of firing a gun inside or at a building.

