Woman, 1-year-old child injured in Grand Rapids shooting

Posted at 8:22 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 08:22:04-04

Grand Rapids police are investigating after a woman and a 1-year-old child were injured in an early morning shooting.

Grand Rapids police say officers were called to the 800 block of Wealthy Street SE around 5:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found an adult woman and a one-year-old child suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a suspect has been identified but is not yet in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or 3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online.

