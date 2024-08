GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect was arrested Wednesday night shortly after a pair of hit-and-run crashes in Grand Rapids.

The first crash happened at Lane Avenue and Bridge Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We're told the second crash took place at Garfield Street and Walker Avenue.

Police say the suspect was arrested following a brief search.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

