GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly robbing a downtown Grand Rapids bank last week.

Comerica Bank on Monroe Avenue was robbed Thursday, June 22, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the suspect made off with cash during the incident. No one was hurt.

GRPD says 30-year-old Timothy Andrew-Lee Crane was charged with bank robbery. A formal arraignment is still pending.

READ MORE: GRPD responds to downtown bank robbery

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube