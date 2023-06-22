GRPD responding to downtown bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a downtown bank was robbed on Thursday.

Police says the robbery happened at Comerica Bank, which is addressed on Monroe Avenue, in downtown Grand Rapids.

This is an "active investigation," according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Details are limited at this time. Police did not provide further details about what happened and have not released information about a suspect.

