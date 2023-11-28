Suspect arrested, charged for deadly Sept. 18 motorcycle crash in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Grand Rapids two months ago.

The crash happened Sept. 18 at Alpine Avenue and Leonard Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told 59-year-old Gregory Vanocker succumbed to his injuries 10 days later.

Police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Casey Wynsma. He was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death and failing to stop after a crash resulting in death, according to GRPD.

Each charge is punishable by a maximum of 15 years behind bars.

“I hope these charges bring some measure of closure to Gregory’s loved ones,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “I don’t know how many times it needs to be said: impaired driving has tragic consequences for individuals, their families, and our community. If you have been drinking or using drugs, do not get behind the wheel.”

