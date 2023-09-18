Watch Now
GRPD investigates motorcycle vs. car crash

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, and the other driver was taken into custody
Lauren Edwards Fox 17
Police investigating the scene of a crash on Alpine and Leonard
Posted at 4:07 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 04:13:41-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police investigated the scene of a motorcycle vs. car crash that happened at the intersection of Alpine Avenue NW and Leonard Street NW on Monday morning.

City of Walker Police and the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash as well.

GRPD told FOX 17 that it happened at 1:37 a.m. The motorcyclist was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. The injuries were unknown.

Police said the driver was taken into custody, and they do not know at this time if alcohol was a factor.

