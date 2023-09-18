GRPD investigates motorcycle vs. car crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police investigated the scene of a motorcycle vs. car crash that happened at the intersection of Alpine Avenue NW and Leonard Street NW on Monday morning.

City of Walker Police and the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash as well.

GRPD told FOX 17 that it happened at 1:37 a.m. The motorcyclist was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. The injuries were unknown.

Police said the driver was taken into custody, and they do not know at this time if alcohol was a factor.

Stay with Fox 17 for updates.

HAPPENING NOW: Active scene on Alpine and Leonard. Over a dozen police cars from GRPD and the Kent County Sheriffs Office are present. More details to come // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/yGik5HhqUQ — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) September 18, 2023

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube