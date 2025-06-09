Suspect and victim identified in weekend shooting at 28th Street motel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man killed in a shooting on Saturday evening and the suspect in the case were both identified by police on Monday.

Grand Rapids police officers were dispatched to the Pleasant Motel on 28th Street near Jefferson Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a reported overdose, but when they arrived they found Damarius Cochran suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 26-year-old died at the hospital.

That night investigators learned the suspect was still in the motel. They evacuated several other people before making contact with the suspect, who surrendered without incident.

32-year-old Devon Hayle now faces charges of open murder and felony weapons charge.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom credited his officers' quick work to arrest the suspect without anyone being injured.

“This was exemplary work by responding officers,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “The suspect was in police custody within a few hours of the shooting, with no use of force necessary and while keeping those in the area safe, including an adult woman and three children associated with the suspect. We extend our condolences to Damarius’ loved ones.”

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Polive Department at (616) 456-3380. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

