Man killed in 28th Street shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., The Grand Rapids Police Department was called to 28th Street SE, near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue SE, on the report of a shooting. When officers found the victim they tried to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful.

As of approximately 10:15 p.m., 28th Street was closed between Jefferson Avenue and Division Avenue for the investigation. The Major Case Team is handling the case. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

