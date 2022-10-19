Suspect and victim identified in GR crash that killed bicyclist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The bicyclist who died after being hit by a car and dragged for several blocks in Grand Rapids Sunday night has been identified.

The crash took place near the intersection at Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street at around 10:30 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 30-year-old Gurcharan Singh died from injuries sustained in the incident less than a day later, on Monday, Oct. 17.

Police have also identified the suspect in the incident as 27-year-old Trevon Poe. He has since been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated in addition to one count of hit and run causing death, according to GRPD.

Authorities say Poe is currently in police custody pending a formal arraignment.

