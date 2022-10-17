Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GRPD: Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car, dragged for several blocks

GRPD Cruiser
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
GRPD Cruiser
Posted at 8:31 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 08:31:09-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a crash that left a man in critical condition.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on October 16 near the intersection of Kalamazoo Ave. SE and Dickinson St. SE.

Grand Rapids police officers responded to a call of a person lying on the road with significant injuries.

Witnesses told police the man was riding his bike when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks before becoming disentangled from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was located and taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the GRPD traffic unit at (616) 456-3771.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered