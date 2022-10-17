GRPD: Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car, dragged for several blocks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a crash that left a man in critical condition.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on October 16 near the intersection of Kalamazoo Ave. SE and Dickinson St. SE.

Grand Rapids police officers responded to a call of a person lying on the road with significant injuries.

Witnesses told police the man was riding his bike when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks before becoming disentangled from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was located and taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the GRPD traffic unit at (616) 456-3771.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube